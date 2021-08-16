Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 196.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,969,000 after buying an additional 946,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.