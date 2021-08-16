NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $110.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other news, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 42,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.94 per share, with a total value of $4,068,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 765,884 shares valued at $88,899,231. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

