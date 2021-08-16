NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.16. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

