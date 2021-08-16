NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 637.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,279,000 after purchasing an additional 301,854 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,811,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,546,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

