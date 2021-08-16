NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $438.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.54.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.