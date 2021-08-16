NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.35 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

