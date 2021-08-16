NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,146 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

