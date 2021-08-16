NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 154.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

