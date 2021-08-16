Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT Raised to C$13.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

EFRTF stock remained flat at $$9.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

