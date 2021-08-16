NFTify (N1) Price Hits $0.0721 on Major Exchanges

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $29,496.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00134950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.63 or 1.00342074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.93 or 0.00881616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.61 or 0.06955560 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,798 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

