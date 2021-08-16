NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post sales of $18.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $86.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $62.81 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.02.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

