Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NCPCF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.