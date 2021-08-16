Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS NCPCF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
