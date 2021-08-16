Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 2nd

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by 77.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nielsen has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

