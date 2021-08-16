NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

