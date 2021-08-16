Noku (NOKU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,279.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $12,279.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noku Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

