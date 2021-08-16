Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $5.49 million and $76,095.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.60 or 0.00146792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

NFY is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,930 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

