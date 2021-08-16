Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €80.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.28 ($94.45).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag stock opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.07. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.