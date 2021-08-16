Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €80.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.28 ($94.45).

Brenntag stock opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.07. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

