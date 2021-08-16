Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $229.81

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $229.81 and last traded at $229.55, with a volume of 95471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.59.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $7,100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 8.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nordson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

