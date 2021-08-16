Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the July 15th total of 163,900 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 933,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Shares of NVFY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.20. 916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,970. Nova LifeStyle has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 204.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.