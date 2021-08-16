Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $246.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novavax’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q2. The company has received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine is advancing well, and is currently in late-stage studies. Novavax is also looking to file a regulatory application for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, shortly. If approved, the company believes NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate revenues from product sales. Any delay in vaccine development will hurt the stock. Dearth of collaboration contracts remains a woe. Also, the recent delay in the authorization filing for NVX-CoV2373 in the United States hurt the stock. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $257.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $339,075.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,079. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

