Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NTR opened at $63.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

