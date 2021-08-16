Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,422 Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE BVS opened at $15.08 on Monday. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.92 million and a PE ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

