Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATLC. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $763.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

