Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CEMI stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

