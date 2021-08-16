Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Wrap Technologies worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 187,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the period.

Shares of WRTC stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

