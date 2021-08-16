Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNCB opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

