Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $179,000 in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $941,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $7.95 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $243.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884 in the last three months.

SNSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

