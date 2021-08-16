Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 610.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BXMX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.