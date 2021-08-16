Oak Street Health, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -39.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,747.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $201,544,983.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,149,829 shares of company stock worth $488,622,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

