Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.84. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $353,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 525,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,747.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,149,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,622,665 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

