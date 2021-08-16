Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.21. 410,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,840. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $1,490,411. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

