Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,327,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,972,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

