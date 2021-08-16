Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

