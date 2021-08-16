Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.03. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.