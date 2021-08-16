ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in ObsEva by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

