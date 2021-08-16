OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.47.

OGC stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

