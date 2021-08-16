Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prabhavathi Fernandes sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,792. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,662 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.