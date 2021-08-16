OLD Republic International Corp Buys 20,000 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $207.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $208.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.