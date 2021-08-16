OLD Republic International Corp Purchases Shares of 522,000 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 522,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,952,000. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.29% of W. P. Carey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

