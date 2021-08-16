One One Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.7% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.