Open Platform (OPEN) Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $61,311.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00914114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00101498 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.