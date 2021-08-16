Oppenheimer Increases Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $20.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of RSI opened at $13.82 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1,382.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after buying an additional 2,324,850 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after buying an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after buying an additional 112,989 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

