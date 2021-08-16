Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 36,648 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

