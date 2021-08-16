Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.03 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

