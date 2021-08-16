Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.98 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

