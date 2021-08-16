Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,567.9% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 174,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

