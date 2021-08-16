Opus Capital Group LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.18 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

