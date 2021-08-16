Opus Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.77 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

