Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

