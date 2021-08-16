Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 64,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 692,982 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Orange by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Orange by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 189,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 124,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Orange by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

